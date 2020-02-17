Ukraine weekly seaport grain exports jump 55% to 1.17 mln T - APK-Inform

KIEV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports rose to 1.17 million tonnes in the week of Feb. 8-14 from 755,000 tonnes a week earlier, preliminary data from APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Wheat exports rose to 205,000 tonnes from 134,000 tonnes, while corn shipments rose to 888,000 tonnes from 607,000 tonnes, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week headed to Egypt, Netherlands and Libya.

The consultancy said grain exports jumped to about 37.5 million tonnes so far during the 2019-20 July-June season, from 26.3 million tonnes in the same period in 2018-19. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kim Coghill)