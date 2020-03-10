Ukraine weekly seaport grain exports rise -APK-Inform

KIEV, March 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports rose to 1.28 million tonnes in the week of Feb. 29 to March 6, from 977,000 tonnes a week earlier, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Tuesday.

Wheat exports jumped to 424,000 tonnes from 66,000 tonnes, and corn shipments decreased to 836,000 tonnes from 883,000 tonnes, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week headed to Egypt, Turkey and Spain.

The consultancy said grain exports jumped to about 41 million tonnes so far during the 2019/20 season that ends in July, from 29.3 million tonnes for the same period in 2018/19. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)