Ukraine weekly seaport grain exports rise to 1.25 mln T - APK-Inform

KIEV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports rose to 1.25 million tonnes in the Feb. 15-21 week from 1.23 million tonnes a week earlier, preliminary data from APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

Wheat exports rose to 342,000 tonnes from 205,000 tonnes, while corn shipments decreased to 895,000 tonnes from 951,000 tonnes, the consultancy said.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week headed to Egypt, China and Turkey.

The consultancy said grain exports jumped to about 38.8 million tonnes so far during the 2019-20 July-June season, from 27.4 million tonnes in the same period in 2018-19. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)