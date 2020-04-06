Ukraine weekly wheat seaport exports fall sharply - APK-Inform

KIEV, April 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian wheat exports from sea ports almost halved to 138,000 tonnes in the week of March 28 - April 3 from 277,000 tonnes a week earlier, preliminary data from the APK-Inform consultancy showed on Monday.

However, overall grain exports in the period rose to 1.021 million tonnes from 845,000 tonnes thanks to higher corn shipments.

Ukrainian bakers and millers last month asked the government to limit exports of grain and related products to maintain bread prices in the event of the coronavirus spreading.

The economy ministry said it would control wheat export shipments, sell flour on the domestic market and agree with traders a maximum volume of wheat for export.

The country’s major traders union UGA said it agreed to limit wheat exports to 20.2 million tonnes in the 2019/20 season.

APK-Inform said wheat exports had reached 18.019 million tonnes as of April 3, compared with 11.534 million tonnes at the same date in 2019.

The consultancy said that average prices for Ukrainian 12.5% protein food wheat added around $4 per tonne over the past week to $219-$222 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

“Active growth in wheat prices was caused by ... a tightening of quarantine measures, as well as by introduced restrictions in a number of exporting countries,” it said in a report.

“Note that with the current pace of exports, the remaining volume of wheat may be exported from Ukraine until the end of April,” the consultancy said.

APK-Inform said Ukrainian grain exports last week also included 796,000 tonnes of corn and 88,000 tonnes of barley.

Most of Ukraine’s grain exports last week were headed to Iran, South Korea and Egypt.

Grain exports have jumped to about 45.3 million tonnes so far during the 2019/20 season that ends in July, from 34 million tonnes during the same period in 2018/19, the consultancy said.

Ukraine harvested a record 75.1 million tonnes of grain in 2019, up from 70 million in 2018.

Deputy economy minister Taras Vysotskiy said last month Ukraine could export a record 52-55 million tonnes of grain this season, including 19-20 million tonnes of wheat. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)