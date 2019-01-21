Ukraine's Jan 12-18 sea port grain exports up 17 pct wk/wk

Consumer Goods and Retail
KIEV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports from sea ports in the week of Jan. 12-18 rose to 634,000 tonnes from 544,000 tonnes a week earlier, the APK-Inform consultancy said on Monday.

Wheat exports led the increase, it said. Wheat shipments rose by 30 percent to 151,000 tonnes, while corn exports fell by 6 percent to 402,000 tonnes.

Ukraine sent its grain mostly to Netherlands, Egypt and Italy, it said.

Ukraine harvested a record 70.1 million tonnes of grain this year and expects to export 47.2 million tonnes during the 2018/19 July-June season.

Grain exports for the 2018/19 season stood at 25.7 million tonnes as of Jan. 16, up from 22.1 million tonnes at the same point last season. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

