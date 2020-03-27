Ukraine sells flour to curb price rise, monitors wheat exports

KIEV, March 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s economy ministry said on Friday the state-run grain firm DPZKU and Agrarian Fund would sell 128,000 tonnes of wheat flour on the local market, aiming to curb a jump in prices caused by fears over the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The ministry also said it was monitoring wheat exports, which have not exceeded the 20 million tonnes previously agreed with traders.

“We monitor export volumes daily, keep in touch with grain traders and millers, and if necessary, we will take the necessary measures,” the ministry said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)