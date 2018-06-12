FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 12, 2018 / 5:39 AM / in 18 hours

Ukraine 2018/19 wheat, barley harvest and exports to fall on drought -UkrAgroConsult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 12 (Reuters) - The UkrAgroConsult agriculture consultancy on Tuesday cut its forecast for Ukraine’s 2018/19 crop year wheat and barley harvest and exports due to a severe drought across the country.

The consultancy reduced its wheat harvest forecast by 3 percent to 25.5 million tonnes and exports to 16 million tonnes from 17 million tonnes forecasted in May.

The harvest of barley is likely to decrease by 4 percent to 7.1 million tonnes, while 2018/19 barley exports could fall to 3.7 million tonnes from the previous estimate of 4 million tonnes, the consultancy said in a statement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.