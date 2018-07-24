UPDATE 1-Ukraine wheat harvest, exports to fall on drought -analyst

(Adds quotes, details, tables) By Pavel Polityuk KIEV, July 24 (Reuters) - UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday cut its forecast for Ukraine's 2018/19 crop year wheat harvest and exports due to a severe drought across the country during spring and the first half of summer. The agriculture consultancy reduced its wheat harvest forecast by 3.1 percent to 24.7 million tonnes, and exports to 15.5 million tonnes from 16 million tonnes forecast in June. "Taking into account the current progress of winter wheat harvest in Ukraine and our expectations for spring wheat, UkrAgroConsult forecasts the country's wheat output to fall to 24.5-24.7 million tonnes," the consultancy said. "Such a crop would bring wheat export potential to some 15.5 million tonnes." Ukraine harvested 14.3 million tonnes of winter wheat from 67 percent of the sown area with an average yield of 3.39 tonnes per hectare as of July 23. The yield stood at 3.58 tonnes per hectare at the same date in 2017. "The harvest of spring wheat has just started in the south and, similarly to winter wheat, its first yields in this part of the country are lower than last year because of drought conditions in May-June," UkrAgroConsult said. Government data shows that the spring wheat yield decreased to 2.28 tonnes per hectare from 2.78 tonnes in 2017. The consultancy, however, raised its forecast for this year's maize harvest to 27.3 million tonnes from the previous estimate of 26.6 million tonnes. The 2018/19 maize exports forecast remained unchanged at 21 million tonnes, it said. "The current weather conditions suggest corn yield in Ukraine may rise. In view of the above, UkrAgroConsult forecasts corn production in the country to hit a record 27.3-27.5 million tonnes," it noted. "Moreover, in case of favourable weather while grain filling, we do not rule out that the crop will increase to 28-28.5 million tonnes," it added. UKRAINE 2018/19 WHEAT SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE 2018/19 2017/18 open stocks (tonnes) 740,000 1,061,000 area harvested (ha) 6,430,000 6,300,000 yield (t/ha) 3.84 4.17 harvest (tonnes) 24,700,000 26,100,000 exports (tonnes) 15,500,000 16,500,000 demand (tonnes) 24,700,000 25,960,000 ending stocks 750,000 1,203,000 UKRAINE 2018/19 MAIZE SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE 2018/19 2017/18 open stocks (tonnes) 1,400,000 450,000 area harvested (ha) 4,550,000 4,470,000 yield (t/ha) 6.00 5.68 harvest (tonnes) 27,300,000 24,700,000 exports (tonnes) 21,000,000 18,000,000 demand (tonnes) 27,010,000 23,740,000 ending stocks 1,720,000 1,400,000 (UkrAgroConsult) (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Sunil Nair)