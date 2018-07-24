FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 5:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Ukraine wheat harvest, exports to fall on drought -analyst

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds quotes, details, tables)
    By Pavel Polityuk
    KIEV, July 24 (Reuters) - UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday cut its
forecast for Ukraine's 2018/19 crop year wheat harvest and
exports due to a severe drought across the country during spring
and the first half of summer.
    The agriculture consultancy reduced its wheat harvest
forecast by 3.1 percent to 24.7 million tonnes, and exports to
15.5 million tonnes from 16 million tonnes forecast in June.
    "Taking into account the current progress of winter wheat
harvest in Ukraine and our expectations for spring wheat,
UkrAgroConsult forecasts the country's wheat output to fall to
24.5-24.7 million tonnes," the consultancy said.
    "Such a crop would bring wheat export potential to some 15.5
million tonnes."
    Ukraine harvested 14.3 million tonnes of winter wheat from
67 percent of the sown area with an average yield of 3.39 tonnes
per hectare as of July 23. The yield stood at 3.58 tonnes per
hectare at the same date in 2017.
    "The harvest of spring wheat has just started in the south
and, similarly to winter wheat, its first yields in this part of
the country are lower than last year because of drought
conditions in May-June," UkrAgroConsult said.
    Government data shows that the spring wheat yield decreased
to 2.28 tonnes per hectare from 2.78 tonnes in 2017.
    The consultancy, however, raised its forecast for this
year's maize harvest to 27.3 million tonnes from the previous
estimate of 26.6 million tonnes. The 2018/19 maize exports
forecast remained unchanged at 21 million tonnes, it said.
    "The current weather conditions suggest corn yield in
Ukraine may rise. In view of the above, UkrAgroConsult forecasts
corn production in the country to hit a record 27.3-27.5 million
tonnes," it noted.
    "Moreover, in case of favourable weather while grain
filling, we do not rule out that the crop will increase to
28-28.5 million tonnes," it added.
    
    UKRAINE 2018/19 WHEAT SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE     
                          2018/19        2017/18
 open stocks (tonnes)     740,000       1,061,000
 area harvested (ha)     6,430,000      6,300,000
     yield (t/ha)          3.84           4.17
   harvest (tonnes)     24,700,000     26,100,000
   exports (tonnes)     15,500,000     16,500,000
   demand (tonnes)      24,700,000     25,960,000
    ending stocks         750,000       1,203,000
 
    UKRAINE 2018/19 MAIZE SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE     
                          2018/19        2017/18
 open stocks (tonnes)    1,400,000       450,000
 area harvested (ha)     4,550,000      4,470,000
     yield (t/ha)          6.00           5.68
   harvest (tonnes)     27,300,000     24,700,000
   exports (tonnes)     21,000,000     18,000,000
   demand (tonnes)      27,010,000     23,740,000
    ending stocks        1,720,000      1,400,000
 (UkrAgroConsult)

 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Sunil Nair)
