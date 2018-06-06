Australia's GrainCorp opens firm in Ukraine -registry

KIEV, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian grain giant GrainCorp has opened a branch in Ukraine, data from the Ukrainian state registry showed.

A new firm, GrainCorp Ukraine Ltd, was registered on May 14 and plan to trade agricultural raw materials, grain, seeds, animal feed, according to the registry.

Earlier this year GrainCorp said it expected to be present in Ukraine for the 2018 new crop and that an initial asset-light Ukraine presence was being established.

Ukraine, among the leading global grain producers and exporters, plans to harvest at least 60 million tonnes of grain this year. It harvested 61.3 million tonnes of grain in 2017 and plans to export 41 million tonnes in the 2017/18 season. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)