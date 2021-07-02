Ukraine 2021 grain crop seen rising 17% to record 75.8 mln T -ministry

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s 2021 grain harvest is likely to rise by around 17% to a record 75.8 million tonnes because of favourable weather, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The harvest, which has already started, could include 37.1 million tonnes of corn, 28.5 million tonnes of wheat, 8.3 million tonnes of barley, 600,000 tonnes of peas and 500,000 tonnes of oats, the data seen by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)