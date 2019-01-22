Ukraine's Kernel boosts grain, oilseeds, sunoil export in H1 2018/19

KIEV, Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* Ukraine’s leading agriculture holding company Kernel boosted its grain and oilseed exports by 66 percent to 3.1 million tonnes in the first half of the current 2018/19 July-June season, the company said on Tuesday.

* The company also increased its exports of sunflower oil by 8 percent to 777,000 tonnes. Kernel shipped its sunoil mostly to Iraq, India and China, it said in a statement.

* Ukraine harvested a record 70.1 million tonnes of grain in 2018 and the government has said the exports could exceed 47 million tonnes in 2018/19. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)