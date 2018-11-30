Consumer Goods and Retail
Ukraine's Kernel boosts its 2018/19 grain export forecast - APK-Inform

KIEV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s leading agricultural firm Kernel has revised up the forecast for the company’s grain exports in the 2018/19 season to 6.2 million tonnes from 5.4 million tonnes, APK-Inform agricultural consultancy said on Friday.

Traders say Kernel has exported around 2.5 million tonnes of grain so far this season.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine is likely to harvest its all-time high grain crop of around 70 million tonnes this year and exports could reach a record 47 million tonnes in 2018/19, according to government estimates.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Adrian Croft

