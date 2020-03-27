Healthcare
March 27, 2020 / 12:19 PM / in an hour

Ukraine's bakers ask government to limit exports of grain products

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian bakers and millers have asked the government to limit exports of grain and related products to prevent a rise in bread prices in case the coronavirus spreads dramatically, two national associations said on Friday.

In a letter to the government, the associations said an increase in demand from exporters had already caused a rise in domestic wheat prices by up to $18 per tonne and could increase flour prices by more than $20 per tonnes.

They said in such conditions bread prices could jump by 15%-20%. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below