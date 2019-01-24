Ukraine's MHP boosts grain, oilseed output in 2018

KIEV, Jan 24 (Reuters) - * Ukraine’s major agricultural holding MHP SE boosted its 2018 combined grain and oilseed harvest by 33 percent to 2.65 million tonnes in 2018 thanks to a record corn output, the company said on Thursday. * The harvest includes 1.3 million tonnes of corn, 295,640 tonnes of wheat and 235,245 tonnes of sunflower seeds. * MHP, the biggest Ukrainian poultry producer, also increased sunflower oil production by 1 percent to 315,079 tonnes and increased soybean oil output by 83 percent to 50,044 tonnes. * Ukraine has said it harvested a record 70.1 million tonnes of grain last year from 61.3 million in 2017. The agriculture ministry has said exports could rise to 47.2 million tonnes in the July 2018 to June 2019 season from 39.4 million the season before. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)