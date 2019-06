KIEV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have completed the 2019 grain sowing campaign and the sown area totalled 14.8 million hectares, almost the same acreage as in 2018, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The ministry has said Ukraine’s 2019 grain harvest could exceed last year’s record crop of 70 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louiise Heavens)