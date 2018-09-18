FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 5:47 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Analyst sees larger 2019 barley, wheat sowing area in Ukraine

2 Min Read

 (Adds table)
    KIEV, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers are likely to
expand the 2019 sowing area under barley and wheat taking
advantage of favourable prices, but reduce the maize sowing
area, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday.
    "UkrAgroConsult believes there are good reasons for
expanding the winter barley and wheat planted area. Barley
export prices are now the highest over the past four and a half
years. Wheat prices – the highest over the last three and a half
years," the consultancy said in a report.
    But it said that maize prices did not show a steady upward
trend, and there are more bearish factors in the maize market in
the 2018/19 season than in the markets of other cereals.
    
   UKRAINE 2017-2019 PLANTED AREA     
 Sowing area   2017 (ha)   2018 (ha)    2019 (ha)   2019 vs
                                                      2018
   Wheat      6,300,000   6,450,000     6,500,000   + 1-2% 
                                       6,600,000    
   Barley     2,530,000   2,300,000    2,500,000    + 8-13% 
                                       2,600,000    
    Corn      4,470,000   4,600,000     4,300,000   - 4-7% 
                                       4,400,000    
 (UkrAgroConsult)

 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
