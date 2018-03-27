Late spring to cut Ukraine barley, raise maize output-analyst

KIEV, March 27 (Reuters) - Analyst UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday cut its forecast for Ukraine’s 2018/19 barley harvest and exports citing a smaller sowing area caused by late spring.

At the same time, the consultancy raised its outlook for Ukraine’s maize harvest and exports.

Ukraine is likely to harvest 25.7 million tonnes of maize and 8.2 million tonnes of barley this year, while exports would total 20 million and 4.6 million tonnes, respectively, UkrAgroConsult said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)