March 27, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Late spring to cut Ukraine barley, raise maize output -analyst

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds quotes, tables)
    KIEV, March 27 (Reuters) - UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday cut its
forecast for Ukraine's 2018/19 barley harvest and exports citing
a smaller sowing area caused by late spring.
    At the same time, the consultancy raised its outlook for
Ukraine's maize harvest and exports.
    Ukraine is likely to harvest 25.7 million tonnes of maize
and 8.2 million tonnes of barley this year, while exports would
total 20 million and 4.6 million tonnes, respectively,
UkrAgroConsult said.
    "The dates of planting early spring crops in Ukraine are
going to get shifted, or even narrowed. In case of a sharp
temperature rise, farmers may find themselves short of time to
sow early spring cereals and pulses in full," the consultancy
said in a report.
    It said almost the entire country was still covered with up
to 25 cm of snow and planting was already delayed by a couple
weeks compared to last year.
    "At the same time, the present situation may benefit a late
spring crop such as maize owing to both a possible shortfall in
barley planting and a shift in the optimum planting dates,"
UkrAgroConsult said.
    Ukraine harvested 8.3 million tonnes of barley and 24.7
million tonnes of maize in 2017.
    
     UKRAINE 2018/19 BARLEY SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE     
                           2018/19          2017/18
 open stocks (tonnes)      436,000          359,000
 area harvested (ha)      2,520,000        2,500,000
     yield (t/ha)            3.26             3.32
   harvest (tonnes)       8,200,000        8,300,000
   exports (tonnes)       4,600,000        4,500,000
   demand (tonnes)        8,310,000        8,225,000
    ending stocks          328,000          436,000
        UKRAINE 2018/19 MAIZE SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE     
                          2018/19        2017/18
 open stocks (tonnes)     545,000        405,000
 area harvested (ha)     4,400,000      4,350,000
     yield (t/ha)          5.84            5.68
   harvest (tonnes)     25,700,000      24,700,000
   exports (tonnes)     20,000,000      19,000,000
   demand (tonnes)      25,560,000      25,590,000
    ending stocks         715,000        545,000
 (UkrAgroConsult)
 

 (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)
