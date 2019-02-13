Consumer Goods and Retail
South Korea's Posco Daewoo to take stake in Ukrainian grain terminal

KIEV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Korean firm Posco Daewoo has agreed to buy a 75 percent stake in a new grain terminal in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Mykolayiv, Ukraine’s national investment council said on Wednesday.

The terminal, which is due to start operations in July, has a grain loading capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year, the council said on Facebook.

Ukraine, which harvested a record 70 million tonnes of grain in 2018, plans to export around 47 million tonnes in the July-June season with about 95 percent of those shipments leaving via sea ports. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

