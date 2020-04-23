Weather unfavourable for Ukrainian crops in first half of April-analysts

KIEV, April 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine faced unfavourable weather conditions in the first half of this month and very dry air reduced already low moisture reserves in the soil, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Thursday.

“As a result, poor agro-meteorological conditions have developed over most of the country for the growth and development of all agricultural crops,” the consultancy said in a report.

Ukraine sowed 4.8 million hectares of spring grains as of April 16 or 32% of the expected area of 15.3 million hectares.

Ukraine harvested a record 75 million tonnes of grain in 2019 but this year the output could fall to 65-67 million tonnes and even may drop to 60 million tonnes if the weather deteriorates, the economy ministry forecast this month. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)