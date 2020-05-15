Ukraine has used up 98% of its 2019/20 wheat export quota

KIEV, May 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s wheat sales have reached 19.7 million tonnes as of May 15, leaving only 500,000 tonnes available for export over the rest of the season which runs until June 30, in line with a memorandum signed with traders, economy ministry data showed on Friday.

A senior government official said last month that Ukraine, the world’s fourth-largest wheat exporter, was ready to ban wheat exports if sales exceed limits agreed with traders.

Ukraine’s wheat harvest largely exceeds domestic consumption, but last month bakers and millers asked the government to limit grain exports to maintain bread prices.

The ministry said this week it would not increase the wheat export quota for the current season. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)