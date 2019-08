KIEV, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s agriculture ministry on Thursday issued its first forecast for the country’s 2019 wheat harvest, saying that output could rise to 27.8 million tonnes from 24.6 million tonnes in 2018.

The ministry’s statement said the overall grain harvest could rise to 71.1 million tonnes from 69.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)