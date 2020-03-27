Healthcare
Ukraine proposes traders limit wheat exports in 2019/20 - analyst

KIEV, March 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s economy ministry has proposed that grain traders limit wheat exports for the July 2019-June 2020 season to 20.2 million tonnes, analyst APK-Inform said on Friday.

Ukraine has already exported 17.73 million tonnes of wheat, the ministry’s data show.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry said state-run firms would sell 128,000 tonnes of wheat flour on the local market, aiming to curb a jump in prices caused by fears over the rapid spread of coronavirus. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Mark Potter)

