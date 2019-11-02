IN BRIEF: Academy alleges ‘Grammy’ grab by organizers of new event

The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences filed suit in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday against the organizers of an event called the “Christian Grammy Awards,” alleging that they are unfairly trading on the familiar Grammy name and logo.

According to the complaint filed by the Academy’s attorneys at Proskauer Rose, the defendants are selling tickets for an awards ceremony on Nov. 21 and have also applied to register the event name and a logo that incorporates several elements of the familiar Grammy statuette with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

