EssilorLuxottica offers to sell stores, seeks EU okay for Dutch deal: source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica has offered to sell assets in three European Union countries in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns about its 7.2-billion-euro ($8.7 billion) bid for Dutch Opticians group GrandVision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

EssilorLuxottica submitted its offer to the European Commission on Monday, according to a filing on the EU executive’s site. The EU competition enforcer will decide by April 12 whether to clear or block the deal.

($1 = 0.8281 euros)