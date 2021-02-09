EssilorLuxottica offers to sell stores, seeks EU okay for Dutch deal: source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica has offered to sell assets in three European Union countries in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns about its 7.2-billion-euro ($8.7 billion) bid for Dutch Opticians group GrandVision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
EssilorLuxottica submitted its offer to the European Commission on Monday, according to a filing on the EU executive’s site. The EU competition enforcer will decide by April 12 whether to clear or block the deal.
($1 = 0.8281 euros)
Reporting by Foo Yun Chee
