EssiLux loses Dutch court case against acquisition target GrandVision

AMSTERDAM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Monday denied EssilorLuxottica the right to obtain more information from its acquisition target GrandVision about its management of the coronavirus crisis.

The French-Italian maker of Ray-Ban in a hearing earlier this month said GrandVision’s decisions to suspend payments to store owners and suppliers and to apply for state aid could give grounds for ending its proposed 7.2 billion euro ($8.5 billion)takeover. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Susan Fenton)