Accounting firm Grant Thornton appoints new UK chief successor

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Accounting firm Grant Thornton appointed Dave Dunckley as its new UK CEO elect, a month after the company said its current UK chief will step down by the end of the year.

In October, Grant Thornton said its UK chief Sacha Romanovitch will step down and that it was a “logical next step to create long-term sustainable profits for the firm”, without giving a firm reason.

Dunckley has been with the company since 1998 and his most recent role was on Grant Thornton’s strategic leadership team.

Grant Thornton handles the accounts of Patisserie Holdings , the cafe chain owner, which has been rocked by an accounting scandal and came close to collapse before getting a 20 million pound ($26.30 million) lifeline from its chairman Luke Johnson.

The Financial Reporting Council, which oversees accounting in Britain, had also said it was looking into the Patisserie Holdings case.

In August, Grant Thornton was fined 4 million pounds ($5.14 million) by the Financial Reporting Council after four of its senior employees admitted misconduct in handling the financial audits of Nichols Plc and the University of Salford.