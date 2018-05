(Corrects company’s name to Gravis Advisory Ltd from Advisory Ltd in the first paragraph)

April 24 (Reuters) - Specialist investment advisory firm Gravis Advisory Ltd said on Tuesday it had hired Nick Winder as sales director and Lexi Diggins as marketing manager.

Winder most recently served at Columbia Threadneedle as the head of third-party distribution.

Diggins was most recently at Fidelity. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)