FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Guangzhou Rural Bank HK IPO priced near middle of range, raises $1 bln-source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 2 months ago

Guangzhou Rural Bank HK IPO priced near middle of range, raises $1 bln-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd (GRCB) priced its Hong Kong IPO slightly below the middle of its indicative range in a deal that has raised about $1 billion, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.

China's fifth-largest rural commercial bank by assets priced the deal at HK$5.10 per share, after marketing it in a HK$4.99-HK$5.27 indicative range, said the source.

It was the largest new listing in Hong Kong this year, surpassing the $511 million raised by WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc last week.

The source declined to be identified as details of the deal aren't public.

GRCB did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO pricing. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.