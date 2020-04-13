Massachusetts breakaway church loses insurance coverage appeal

An insurer has no duty to defect directors and officers of a Massachusetts church that broke away from a national Presbyterian denomination in litigation concerning control over banks accounts and their church building, a federal appeals court ruled.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Great American Insurance Co (“GAIC”) policy in question named the Newton Presbyterian Church as an insured, and was not “reasonably susceptible” to cover claims by officers at the breakaway Newton Covenant Church.

