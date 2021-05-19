Great Portland posts annual loss as pandemic batters retail portfolio

May 19 (Reuters) - London-focused property developer Great Portland Estates Plc reported a full-year loss on Wednesday, as the pandemic wreaked havoc in its retail portfolio.

The FTSE 250-listed company, which owns 2.6 million square feet of central London property, said loss after tax for the 12 months ended March 31 came in at 201.9 million pounds ($286.56 million), compared with a profit of 51.8 million pounds a year earlier.