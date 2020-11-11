UPDATE 1-Great Portland's retail portfolio valuation plunges on pandemic hit

(Adds details about the results, background)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Property developer Great Portland Estates on Wednesday reported an 18% plunge in the valuation of its retail portfolio as coronavirus restrictions hit home across the industry, while also saying office take-up in central London had dropped to a record low.

The company, which owns 2.6 billion pounds ($3.45 billion) worth of property in central London, including retail and office space, said its net rental income in the six months ended Sept. 30 fell to 30.6 million pounds from 39.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The FTSE 250-listed company said that it expects rents and capital values in London to fall further.

“London’s commercial real estate markets slowed dramatically in the first half of the year,” it said.

“Given this challenging economic and operational context, we expect capital values and rental levels to decline as London’s property markets adjust to a global recession.”

Property owners and tenants have been working together to ride out the coronavirus crisis, with retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors being hit the hardest in large urban centres.

The central London-focused developer also said that softening rental values coupled with scarcity of high-quality space had resulted in relative support for prime rents and that it believed it was well-placed to weather market volatility.