What will it be like when we go back to the office?

FILE PHOTO: An empty passage connecting office buildings is seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - If absence makes the heart grow fonder, what will a pandemic sabbatical do to our feelings about the office?

We may miss the way we set up our cubicle, recall fondly the water cooler conversations, or cannot wait to use the office printer again. But for as long as COVID-19 remains a threat, and possibly even after most people are vaccinated, office life will be very different from what it was before the global pandemic.

To understand what that might feel like, Reuters spoke to some experts on work and workspaces who predicted that social distancing measures and hybrid work models are here to stay.

Open the following link in a web browser for a Reuters interactive on what going back to the old/new office might be like: tmsnrt.rs/3kn43Fg