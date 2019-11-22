Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 22, 2019 / 11:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Great Wall gets approval for car plant with BMW

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China’s SUV maker Great Wall Motor said on Friday the local regulator had approved its auto manufacturing project with German premium carmaker BMW.

The project, with a total investment of 5.1 billion yuan ($724.36 million), will have annual capacity of 160,000 combustion engine cars for export, according to a Great Wall filing on Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Great Wall and BMW said in 2018 they plan to launch a joint venture to make new energy vehicles in China. ($1 = 7.0407 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yilei Sun in Guangzhou and Brenda Goh in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Blair)

