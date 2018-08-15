FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 8:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Best Buy to buy health services company GreatCall for $800 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc said on Wednesday it would buy health services provider GreatCall Inc for $800 mln in cash, adding a clutch of products tailored for aging consumers.

The No. 1 U.S. consumer electronics retailer currently sells health and wellness-related products and has been shoring up on health-related assets focused on the aging U.S. population.

Privately-held GreatCall focuses on personal emergency response services for senior citizens and has over 900,000 paying subscribers, Best Buy said. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

