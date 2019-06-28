7th Circuit revives lawsuit against student loan servicer Great Lakes

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action accusing Wisconsin-based student loan servicer Great Lakes Educational Loan Services of failing to counsel students about affordable payment options, saying a lower court erred in finding plaintiffs’ claims preempted by federal law.

The federal Higher Education Act preempts state disclosure requirements, but student borrowers accused Great Lakes of “affirmative misrepresentations,” not a mere failure to disclose information about repayment options, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a decision on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RI5zUe