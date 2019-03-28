Westlaw News
March 28, 2019 / 9:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

10th Circuit rules for Great-West in 401(k) fund dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a class action lawsuit accusing Great-West Life of making excessive profits on a fund it offered to 401(k) plans nationwide, rejecting plaintiffs’ argument that the company breached a fiduciary duty to the plans.

In a decision on Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Great-West would only have a fiduciary duty to the 401(k) plans if it controlled plan assets, and plaintiffs did not show that was the case.

