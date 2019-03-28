10th Circuit rules for Great-West in 401(k) fund dispute

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a class action lawsuit accusing Great-West Life of making excessive profits on a fund it offered to 401(k) plans nationwide, rejecting plaintiffs’ argument that the company breached a fiduciary duty to the plans.

In a decision on Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Great-West would only have a fiduciary duty to the 401(k) plans if it controlled plan assets, and plaintiffs did not show that was the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YwcToZ