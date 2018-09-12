FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 12, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Judge trims lawsuit over Great-West mutual fund fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Denver has limited claims in a lawsuit accusing Colorado investment advisor Great-West Capital Management of charging excessive fees for managing its mutual funds, saying investors can sue only over funds they actually own.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello rejected the investors’ argument that they have standing to sue over all 63 mutual funds managed by Great-West because the funds were issued in a single series. The named plaintiffs own just 19 of the funds.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OeQ5ER

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.