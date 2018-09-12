Judge trims lawsuit over Great-West mutual fund fees

A federal judge in Denver has limited claims in a lawsuit accusing Colorado investment advisor Great-West Capital Management of charging excessive fees for managing its mutual funds, saying investors can sue only over funds they actually own.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello rejected the investors’ argument that they have standing to sue over all 63 mutual funds managed by Great-West because the funds were issued in a single series. The named plaintiffs own just 19 of the funds.

