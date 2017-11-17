FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greeks march to mark 1973 student revolt against junta
Sections
Featured
Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
Business
Sports retail stocks jump after upbeat earnings
Keystone pipeline leaks in South Dakota, as Nebraska weighs XL
Energy & Environment
Keystone pipeline leaks in South Dakota, as Nebraska weighs XL
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2017 / 6:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greeks march to mark 1973 student revolt against junta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thousands of Greeks marched through the streets of Athens on Friday to mark a bloody 1973 student uprising against the military junta that ruled the country at the time.

More than 10,000 people marched peacefully to the embassy of the United States, which some protesters accuse of having supported the seven-year military dictatorship. About 5,000 police were deployed in the streets of central Athens.

Earlier on Friday, Greeks laid flowers at the Athens Polytechnic University to honour those killed during the revolt, which helped topple the junta less than a year later.

After the march, small groups of protesters set garbage containers on fire and hurled stones at police near the Polytechnic University in the central Exarchia district.

The annual protest often becomes a focal point for protests against government policies and austerity measures mandated by the country’s international lenders in exchange for bailout funds. The crisis that broke out in 2010 has left hundreds of thousands of people unemployed.

Protesters held banners reading: “We will live freely” and “No pensioner will be fired!”

After seven years of belt-tightening Greeks hope that they will emerge from lenders’ supervision in August 2018, when the country’s third international bailout expires. Many of them accuse a political elite of driving the country to bankruptcy. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.