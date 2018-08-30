FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 5:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greece faces "long road" after exiting bailout: ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Greece still faces “a long road to recovery” after the end of its bailout programme on Aug 20 and needs to continue balancing its books and cleaning up its banking sector, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

“(The) end of the third adjustment programme is not the finishing line, but a milestone on a long road to recovery,” Weidmann, president of Germany’s Bundesbank, told an event in Athens. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt Editing by Gareth Jones)

