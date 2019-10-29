Greek bank deposits dip in September after sixth month rise

ATHENS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits decreased slightly in September after rising for six successive months, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Businesses and household deposits dropped to 139.16 billion euros ($154.16 billion) from 139.71 billion in August, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August last year and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt.

Greece fully lifted remaining capital controls on Sept.1 as the economy continues to recover after the tumult of three international bailouts since 2010. ($1 = 0.9027 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)