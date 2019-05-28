Greek bank deposits rise in April for second month in a row

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits rose in April for the second successive month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Businesses and household deposits increased to 134.69 billion euros ($150.61 billion) from a downwardly revised 133.28 billion in March, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)