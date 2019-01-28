Greek bank deposits rise in December

ATHENS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits rose in December by about 3 billion euros, central bank data showed on Monday, reversing a fall in the two previous months.

Private sector bank deposits had risen for eight straight months before a dip in October and November.

Businesses and household deposits rose to 134.49 billion euros from 131.39 billion euros in November, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August and will be relying on bond markets to refinance its debt. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Writing by Karolina Tagaris)