Greek bank deposits rise in June for fourth month in a row

ATHENS, July 24 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits rose in June for the fourth successive month, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Businesses and household deposits increased to 136.94 billion euros ($152.74 billion) from 135.28 billion in May, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)