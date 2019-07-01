Greek bank deposits rise in May for third month in a row

ATHENS, July 1 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits rose in May for the third successive month, central bank data showed on Monday.

Businesses and household deposits increased to 135.28 billion euros ($153.20 billion) from 134.69 billion in April, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August and is relying on bond markets to refinance its debt. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)