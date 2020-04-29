Greek private sector bank deposits up in March for second month in a row

ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits rose in March for the second month in a row, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Business and household deposits increased to 145.08 billion euros ($157.44 billion) from 142.24 billion in February, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens exited its latest bailout in August 2018 and now relies on bond markets to refinance its debt. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)