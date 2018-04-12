FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 14.7 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the ceiling on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 1.9 billion euros to 14.7 billion euros ($18.17 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected improved liquidity conditions, taking into account private sector deposit flows and banks’ access to financial markets, it said. The ELA ceiling is valid through May 16.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance(ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.

In June 2016 the ECB reinstated Greek banks’ access to its cheap funding operations, allowing lenders to reduce their dependence on the emergency liquidity lifeline. ($1 = 0.8091 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

