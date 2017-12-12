FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks drops by 2.9 bln euros in Nov.
December 12, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks drops by 2.9 bln euros in Nov.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 2.9 billion euros, or 12.7 percent, in November compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, dropped to 19.85 billion euros ($23.38 billion) from 22.75 billion euros at the end of October, the data showed.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) drawn from the Greek central bank since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the government and its official creditors.

Their dependence on the ELA emergency lifeline has declined since June last year when the European Central Bank reinstated banks’ access to its cheap funding operations. ($1 = 0.8492 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

