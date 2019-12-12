Greek parliament approves plan for banks to shed bad loans

ATHENS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Greece’s parliament on Thursday approved a state-guaranteed scheme to allow the country’s banks to offload 30 billion euros of bad loans so they can start lending again to spur growth.

Banks have been working to reduce a pile of about 75 billion euros ($82.67 billion) of bad loans, a legacy of the country’s financial crisis that put thousands out of work and shrank the country’s economy by a quarter.

The scheme, known as the Asset Protection Scheme or Hercules, is similar to a scheme in Italy and is designed to help banks shed soured loans by bundling them into asset backed securities.

It will involve setting up special purpose vehicles (SPVs) that would issue bonds with government guarantees for certain types of bonds up to 12 billion euros.

“(The plan) will strengthen the stability of our financial system, it will open the door to the supply of credit and fund the real economy,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told lawmakers.

The ratio of bad loans to total loans was at 43.6% at the end of the first half of this year and banks aim to bring it down to below 20% by the end of 2021. In the rest of Europe it is 3% on average.

The plan was approved by the European Union authorities in October. The European Central Bank has also cleared the scheme but asked for more clarity in some technical issues and also proposed annual reviews. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas. Editing by Jane Merriman)