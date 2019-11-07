Greek competition commission probes banks on fee practices- banking sources

ATHENS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s competition commission launched a probe on the country’s banks on Thursday to look into their fees and commission practices, banking sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The probe was simultaneous on all of the country’s big banks, the sources said.

The competition commission is looking into whether banks colluded on fees charged on bank transactions, one of the sources said.

The competion commission was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)